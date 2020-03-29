Analysts Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post sales of $133.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.80 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $134.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $529.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.32 million to $560.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $538.99 million, with estimates ranging from $522.19 million to $571.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

HEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

NYSE HEP opened at $10.42 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, VP Kenneth Norwood bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $314,012.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

