TransMedics Group (TMDX) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TransMedics Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TransMedics Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -142.12% N/A -35.53% TransMedics Group Competitors -233.15% -74.62% -10.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransMedics Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $23.60 million -$33.55 million -4.98 TransMedics Group Competitors $1.12 billion $126.03 million 11.74

TransMedics Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TransMedics Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 TransMedics Group Competitors 334 875 1544 80 2.48

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 144.47%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 50.19%. Given TransMedics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than its rivals.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. Its Organ Care System preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure. Its Organ Care System incudes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state and enables surgeons to perfuse and ventilate the organ between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable heart perfusion system that helps to maintain organs in a warm functioning state outside of the body; and OCS Liver, a portable perfusion and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state. The company offers its products in the United States and internationally. TransMedics, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. TransMedics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Transmedics Group, Inc.

