So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Fang (NASDAQ:SFUN) Financial Review

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Fang’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $165.42 million 6.17 $8.01 million $0.22 45.45 Fang $303.02 million 0.44 -$114.91 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fang.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and Fang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 7 0 3.00 Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International currently has a consensus price target of $16.90, suggesting a potential upside of 69.00%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Fang.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 15.41% 9.75% 6.45% Fang -11.09% -3.90% -1.33%

Summary

So-Young International beats Fang on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

