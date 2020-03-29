Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.54

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $15.93. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 220,900 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.54
Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.54
Shoe Carnival Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Shoe Carnival Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades Ryanair to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades Ryanair to “Buy”
The Rubicon Project Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
The Rubicon Project Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
OraSure Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
OraSure Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades OptimumBank to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades OptimumBank to “Buy”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report