Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.54

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $15.93. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 220,900 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

