Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 83,046 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 51,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

See Also: Bar Chart

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.