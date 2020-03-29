ValuEngine Upgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to “Buy”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65. Ryanair has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Ryanair will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $11,105,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 61,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 73,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

