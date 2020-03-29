The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RUBI. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of RUBI stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The Rubicon Project has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $13.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $333.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $255,534.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $162,027.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 95,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,859.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,217 shares of company stock worth $1,095,812. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,760,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 183,658 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 744,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

