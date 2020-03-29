OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.13 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $504.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.