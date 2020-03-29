ValuEngine Upgrades OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) to “Buy”

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OPHC stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $4.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

