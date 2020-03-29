Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

ONTX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.27. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 599,303 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.