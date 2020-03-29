NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. S&P Equity Research raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.18.

NXPI opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average is $116.91. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

