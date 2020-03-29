Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $13.48 on Friday. Meridian Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bank stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Meridian Bank worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

