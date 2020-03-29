Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

MLCO opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,500,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,127,000 after purchasing an additional 717,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,876 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,641,000 after purchasing an additional 228,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

