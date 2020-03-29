Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MESA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $3.94 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 111,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

