ValuEngine Upgrades Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) to Hold

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legacy Housing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $9.59 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $264.04 million and a PE ratio of 8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,256,667 shares in the company, valued at $50,445,771.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $60,376.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,241,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,656,807.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $513,444 in the last three months. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

