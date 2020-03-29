Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Komatsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $18.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.69. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

