Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ITMR. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itamar Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.98 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

