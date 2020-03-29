ValuEngine Upgrades First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Hold

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group raised First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $163.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 17,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $210,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,284.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.