DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DNZOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

DNZOY opened at $16.35 on Friday. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

