Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of Changyou.Com stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.90. Changyou.Com has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 110,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,060,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 763,162 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 40,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

