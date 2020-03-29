Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ FORTY opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $597.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.73. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $75.23.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.21 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

