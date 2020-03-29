Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BY. TheStreet cut Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE BY opened at $11.05 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $413.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 749,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 227,959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

