Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BY. TheStreet cut Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
NYSE BY opened at $11.05 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $413.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 749,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 227,959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
