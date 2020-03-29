CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CHORUS LTD/S stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. CHORUS LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

CHORUS LTD/S Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

