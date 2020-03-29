CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CHORUS LTD/S stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. CHORUS LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.
CHORUS LTD/S Company Profile
