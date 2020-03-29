Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE CAAP opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. Corporacion America Airports has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $321.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Marathon Asset Management LP raised its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 465,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

