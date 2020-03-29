Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
NYSE CAAP opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. Corporacion America Airports has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $321.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.94.
About Corporacion America Airports
Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.
