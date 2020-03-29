i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.67 million, a PE ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

