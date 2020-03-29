Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ GLG opened at $1.64 on Friday. Bat Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.
About Bat Group
