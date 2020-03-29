Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GLG opened at $1.64 on Friday. Bat Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

About Bat Group

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

