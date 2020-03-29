Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of BITA opened at $10.62 on Friday. Bitauto has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information services provider reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($8.37). Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bitauto will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitauto during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bitauto by 371.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bitauto by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

