ValuEngine Downgrades Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) to Hold

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Champions Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

NASDAQ CSBR opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. Champions Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 million, a P/E ratio of -221.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. Equities analysts expect that Champions Oncology will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 708,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $4,950,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Champions Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Champions Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Champions Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Champions Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Champions Oncology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

