Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DNB Markets lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

Frontline stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $4,417,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

