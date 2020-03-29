ValuEngine Downgrades Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Buy

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNCE. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of CNCE opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130,612 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 109,928 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

