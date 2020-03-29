CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE CNF opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 426.87 and a current ratio of 324.54. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.
CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. CNFinance had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter.
About CNFinance
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
