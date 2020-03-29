CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE CNF opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 426.87 and a current ratio of 324.54. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. CNFinance had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNFinance stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,035 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.51% of CNFinance worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.