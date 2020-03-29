DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. DNB Markets lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of DHT opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.58. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DHT will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DHT by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after buying an additional 2,089,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in DHT by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,111,000 after buying an additional 2,247,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DHT by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 1,545,154 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in DHT by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 854,781 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in DHT by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,862,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 1,514,598 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

