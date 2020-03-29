DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DSV AS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DSV AS/ADR stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. DSV AS/ADR has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.54
Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.54
Shoe Carnival Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Shoe Carnival Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades Ryanair to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades Ryanair to “Buy”
The Rubicon Project Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
The Rubicon Project Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
OraSure Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
OraSure Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades OptimumBank to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades OptimumBank to “Buy”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report