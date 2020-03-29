DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DSV AS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DSV AS/ADR stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. DSV AS/ADR has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

