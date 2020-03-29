Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Conrad Industries stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Conrad Industries has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.05.
About Conrad Industries
