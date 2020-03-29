Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Mar 29th, 2020

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Conrad Industries stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Conrad Industries has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.05.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

