Chemours (NYSE:CC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Chemours stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Chemours has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemours news, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

