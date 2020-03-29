Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.69. Leju shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 96,983 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Leju alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $233.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Leju worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.