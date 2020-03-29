Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.69. Leju shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 96,983 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $233.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.
Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.