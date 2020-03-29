FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (CVE:FLY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $0.62. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 32,591 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 706.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.36.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile (CVE:FLY)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) installed on aircraft that captures and monitors functions from the aircraft and the black box, and provides voice and text messaging capabilities that enable pilots to communicate with ground support; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation on an aircraft.

