Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.20

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.20 and traded as low as $14.39. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 2,633 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

