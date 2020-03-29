Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.47

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.47 and traded as low as $7.26. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 147,587 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 million and a PE ratio of 8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.19%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

