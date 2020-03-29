Empire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMPK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.19

Empire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:EMPK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as low as $9.70. Empire Bancorp shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 39,985 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19.

Empire Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMPK)

Empire Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Empire National Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in New York. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

