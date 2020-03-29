Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.32

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Shares of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.32 and traded as low as $8.80. Princess Private Equity shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 33,004 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.32.

About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

