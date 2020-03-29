Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $196.56

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $196.56 and traded as low as $156.00. Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at $158.50, with a volume of 74,250 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.56. The company has a market cap of $165.89 million and a PE ratio of 7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

