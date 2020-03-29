Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.16

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Helloworld Travel Ltd (ASX:HLO) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $1.00. Helloworld Travel shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 577,993 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Helloworld Travel’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Helloworld Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Helloworld Travel Company Profile (ASX:HLO)

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. The company operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travel-the Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Associates, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, The Travel Brokers, Mobile Travel Agent, and the My Travel Group.

Recommended Story: Put Option

