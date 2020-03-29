Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eastgate Biotech Corp (OTCMKTS:ETBI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Eastgate Biotech shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 537,218 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Eastgate Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETBI)

Eastgate Biotech Corp., a development stage company, develops novel formulations of natural compounds and pharmaceutical products. The company is developing pharmaceutical products, such as Lorazepam oral spray for acute seizures emergency treatment; Ketoconazole 2% topical ointment for treatment of skin fungal infections; and Metformin chewable/ sublingual tablets for treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgate Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgate Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Leju Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87
Leju Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36
Brookfield Renewable Power Fund Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.69
Brookfield Renewable Power Fund Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.69
Snc-Lavalin Group Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.20
Snc-Lavalin Group Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.20
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.47
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.47
Empire Bancorp Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.19
Empire Bancorp Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.19


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report