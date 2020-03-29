Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.15

Shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.15 and traded as low as $12.36. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 21,500 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 73,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

