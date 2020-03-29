Ixico (LON:IXI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.69

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Ixico Plc (LON:IXI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.69 and traded as low as $47.08. Ixico shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 40,843 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 million and a P/E ratio of 53.89.

In other Ixico news, insider Giulio Cerroni purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,840 ($26,098.40).

About Ixico (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides technology enabled services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

