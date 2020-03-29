Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.75

Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.50. Armadale Capital shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 3,436,694 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $11.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08.

Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

