Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.75

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.50. Armadale Capital shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 3,436,694 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $11.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08.

Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Leju Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87
Leju Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36
Brookfield Renewable Power Fund Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.69
Brookfield Renewable Power Fund Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.69
Snc-Lavalin Group Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.20
Snc-Lavalin Group Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.20
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.47
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.47
Empire Bancorp Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.19
Empire Bancorp Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.19


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report