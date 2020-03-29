New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.55

New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as low as $11.20. New Germany Fund shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 38,700 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in New Germany Fund by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in New Germany Fund by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in New Germany Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Germany Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

