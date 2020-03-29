Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.00

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.00 and traded as low as $27.92. Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF shares last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 26,119 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG)

PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Growth Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Small Cap Growth Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining exposure. The Style Intellidexes apply a 10-factor style isolation process to objectively segregate companies into their appropriate investment style and size universe.

