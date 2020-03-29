Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.00

Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.00 and traded as low as $27.92. Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF shares last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 26,119 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Growth Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Small Cap Growth Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining exposure. The Style Intellidexes apply a 10-factor style isolation process to objectively segregate companies into their appropriate investment style and size universe.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.