Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.44

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $2.76. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 213,981 shares changing hands.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $294.25 million and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

